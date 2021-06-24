Church adds food pantry that serves people daily

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Even as the pandemic begins to ease, food and job insecurity are still a real thing for many.

Southern Delta Church of Wicca says that’s why they expanded their community garden to include a food pantry.

”Two-thirds of the people in Lake City and the rural area here are low-income people, so we got together and said, what we need to do is help our community and help those in need, so we started a community garden,” said Reverend Terry Riley.

The community garden began in 2019. Since then, the church bought more land to store their outdoor pantry and produce stand.

Tammy Herndon goes to the pantry regularly. She says she just got laid off, and this is the only way she can put food on the table.

“Since we don’t live in Jonesboro sometimes, it’s hard for us to get to Jonesboro to get to the food bank,” said Herndon.

She says it’s making a huge impact on her life.

“It put food on the plate, table and really helped us out a whole lot. Put food in the pantry, stuff like that, that I’d be able to come over here and get food when I need it. It really helps us out a whole lot,” said Herndon.

Reverend Riley says they deliver to the elderly, and at least eight to 15 people visit the pantry daily.

“We’ve created an effort of people helping people. This is going to help supplement those who still haven’t found a job yet or still struggling,” said Riley. “It just helps everyone around, especially during a time where we’re trying to recover from the pandemic.”

