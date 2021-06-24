COVID-19 hospitalizations creep up across the state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, while a local hospital has seen a slight increase as well.

St. Bernards Vice President of Medical Affairs Kasey Holder said they are also seeing a small increase in hospitalizations at St. Bernards.

Holder says it’s not as significant as other hospitals are seeing in other parts of the state, but she says it is important to keep in mind the virus is still present.

A week ago, the total number of hospitalizations in the state sat at 219. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations was at 282, up 63 people.

Holder says they learned a lot over the past year to help them navigate this increase in patients.

“We learned how to make decisions quickly, how to be very proactive,” said Holder. “Having gone through that now and knowing so much more about the virus and how it impacts people, we’ll be able to see in advance things that we need to do.”

She says they are still seeing more older adults in the hospital because of the severe effects it has on that demographic.

They are taking steps to prevent hospitalizations due to COVID-19 like antibody treatments and vaccinations.

