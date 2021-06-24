Energy Alert
Fugitives accused of shooting Texas cop arrested in Mountain View

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. marshals and local law enforcement arrested a couple accused of shooting a Texas police officer.

Acting on a tip, officers arrested 43-year-old Royce Wood and 32-year-old Tiffany Caswell at a Mountain View motel early Thursday morning.

According to the Wise County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, the pair was accused of a home invasion robbery there on June 13.

Wood was also wanted in the June 14 shooting of a Rhome, Texas, police officer.

The officer, according to the sheriff’s office, is improving and expected to return to duty “in the not-too-distant future.”

Wood faces one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Caswell faces an aggravated robbery charge for her alleged role in the home invasion.

Both are being held in the Stone County Sheriff’s Office waiting to return to Texas.

The sheriff’s office, the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and an Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 unit assisted U.S. marshals in the arrest.

