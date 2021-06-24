Humid with Daily Afternoon Shower Chances
June 24th, 2021
We’re back near or in the 90s through the weekend. Humidity will make it feel near or above 100 degrees, though. There will be a nice breeze Friday and Saturday. Over the next few days, the best rain chances stay north of Region 8. But it’s summer, so we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon. By Sunday and Monday, showers and storms may become more scattered than isolated. Even with any rain being short-lived, head indoors until it passes when you hear thunder. The best chance of rain may not come until later next week. A lot of spots will continue to dry out. If you see multiple rounds of pop-up showers, you may end up with an inch or more by next week. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances.
