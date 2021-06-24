Energy Alert
Humid with Daily Afternoon Shower Chances

June 24th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re back near or in the 90s through the weekend. Humidity will make it feel near or above 100 degrees, though. There will be a nice breeze Friday and Saturday. Over the next few days, the best rain chances stay north of Region 8. But it’s summer, so we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon. By Sunday and Monday, showers and storms may become more scattered than isolated. Even with any rain being short-lived, head indoors until it passes when you hear thunder. The best chance of rain may not come until later next week. A lot of spots will continue to dry out. If you see multiple rounds of pop-up showers, you may end up with an inch or more by next week. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances.

