Humid with Daily Afternoon Shower Chances

We’re back near or in the 90s through the weekend. Humidity will make it feel near or above 100 degrees, though. There will be a nice breeze Friday and Saturday. Over the next few days, the best rain chances stay north of Region 8. But it’s summer, so we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon. By Sunday and Monday, showers and storms may become more scattered than isolated. Even with any rain being short-lived, head indoors until it passes when you hear thunder. The best chance of rain may not come until later next week. A lot of spots will continue to dry out. If you see multiple rounds of pop-up showers, you may end up with an inch or more by next week. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances.

