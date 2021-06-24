June 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, June 24. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll start to feel much more like summer today and for the rest of the week.

As daily highs return to the 90s, high humidity will send the “feels like” temperatures to near 100°F.

Only a select few communities will get a cool-down in the form of rainfall.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this weekend ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

Scattered rain chances continue early next week, although latest indications suggest this front may not clear Region 8 at all.

Our rainfall forecast has trended downward to near one inch as a result.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A possible national fireworks shortage could make it hard to find favorites in Northeast Arkansas.

Growing concern this morning at area hospitals over the latest COVID variant making its way through the state.

Even as the pandemic begins to ease, food and job insecurity are still a real thing for many. That’s why one church has expanded its community garden to include a food pantry.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

