Justices: Immunization case sent back to lower court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A sharply divided Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday sent a case dealing with parental rights, child custody, and the role of government back to a Pulaski County judge for further review.

Justices voted 4-3 in the case involving Alexius Macklin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services.

In the 14-page opinion, Macklin did not challenge the court on a decision involving a neglect case and her one-year-old daughter.

However, she challenged the court’s denial of a motion to prohibit DHS from immunizing the child over her objections due to religious or philosophical reasons and that her parental rights have not been removed.

Justice Barbara Webb said in the majority opinion that while state law gives parents the right to ask for a waiver, state law has given latitude on the issue.

“We are mindful that the General Assembly has promoted the widespread vaccination of children in this state and has made receiving age-appropriate immunizations a condition for admittance to licensed day care centers, public or private schools. However, in enacting this wide-reaching immunization mandate, the General Assembly has also provided for exemptions from immunizations if ‘the parents are legal guardian of that child object thereto on the grounds that immunization conflicts with the religious or philosophical beliefs of the parents or guardian,” Justice Webb said. “Accordingly, our legislature has recognized that the State’s interest in promoting the health and safety of its children must yield to the rights of parents to make fundamental decisions in the lives of their offspring.”

Justice Webb also said the child custody case still has not been decided by the lower court.

“While it is true that much of the circuit court’s certification recites Macklin’s arguments, it nonetheless made the essential finding that if we agreed with Macklin, there was manifest injustice or hardship in having her religious and philosophical opposition to vaccinating M.S. usurped by ADHS before there could be a judicial determination of the extent of our parental rights in this matter,” Webb said.

Justice Rhonda K. Wood said in the dissenting opinion that the state legislature placed limits on what kind of medical care requires a court order if a child is in foster care: removal of bodily organs, withholding life-saving or life-sustaining treatment, and amputation.

“The majority today expands the statutory list to include immunizations. Those of us in dissent may agree this might be good policy, and we might even believe the legislature may take that step in the future - but it’s not our role to forecast the legislature’s decisions. We cannot take a piece of legislation, decide it’s lousy, and rewrite it. If the statute reflects poor policy, the people of Arkansas, through their elected representatives, must act,” Justice Wood said. “I believe the people want us to remain faithful to our judicial role. To paraphrase Justice (Antonin) Scalia, a good justice must be willing to make a decision she does not like and to apply the law regardless.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.