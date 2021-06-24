Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

By KESQ staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man died while visiting Palm Springs while the area was in the middle of a heat wave.

Geoffrey-Martin Cyr, 55, was in town visiting for the weekend. He was seen lounging by the pool Friday afternoon, where friends say he laid for more than an hour.

The heat that day tied the all-time record there - 119 degrees, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

“The soles of my sneakers literally melted off of my foot,” said Palm Springs resident Jill Langham, who was planning on meeting Cyr for a drink.

She shared the last messages she heard from him that day: “He’s so winded - will explain when I see you inching my way towards Hunters. He had collapsed in the street on his way walking to Hunters on one of the back streets. I don’t really know exactly how soon he was found.”

He texted friends saying he had thrown up a couple of times.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Cyr hit the pavement before going unresponsive.

At the hospital, paramedics said his organs were failing as his blood pressure dropped from extreme heat stroke.

“His body temperature was at 105. They were unable to cool his body, and he succumbed to death on Saturday evening,” Langham said.

While there were telltale signs that friends say they could have picked up on, medical experts said there are other symptoms that you should be able to recognize in both yourself and others: “Dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, upset stomach, vomiting, headache,” said Dr. Timothy Rupp of JFK Memorial Hospital emergency dept.

Loved ones hope their speaking out will help others stay safe through this summer. They hope one fewer person falls to tragedy because of the Valley’s dangerous - and now deadly - heat.

“I do believe that this could have been prevented, and it’s just killing my heart,” Langham said. “If you’re feeling weak, if you’re feeling exhausted, I’m not sure that’s the time to be taking walks or going out to a pool.”

Copyright 2021 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
A traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a suspect.
ASP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Motion to delay Josh Duggar child porn trial denied
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Biden: 'We have a deal'
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
Minn. attorney general asks for community statements on Chauvin
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse