NEA hospitals still seeing some COVID cases, concern grows over variant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both officials with NEA Baptist and St. Bernards say their hospitals have few COVID cases, but they are concerned about the Delta variant making its way to the area.

“In a lot of ways it feels like COVID is over, but it certainly still is in our community and circulating,” Administrator and CEO of NEA Baptist Sam Lynd said.

Lynd says COVID cases at the hospital were declining over the past few months.

“Now we’ve started to see it creep back up, so we are watching it very carefully,” Lynd said. “We’re not seeing the increase that the other parts of the state are having.”

NEA Baptist was treating 21 people with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a number that has slowly increased over the past few weeks.

With most Region 8 counties sitting at around 25 percent fully vaccinated, doctors are concerned with the potential of new variants spreading.

“The biggest concern is that in Missouri we’re beginning to see an attack by the Delta strain of the COVID virus,” Dr. Michael Isaacson, Cardiologist at NEA Baptist, said.

Dr. Isaacson knows the long-term effects COVID-19 can have on his patients, he’s encouraging most of his patients to get the vaccine.

“The earlier we can treat you, the better chance we have of keeping you out of the ICU, keeping you off the ventilator, and keeping you from dying,” Isaacson said.

Over at St. Bernards, Media Relations Manager Mitchell Nail said COVID patients make up just three percent of hospital patients, but they have also seen hospitalizations slowly increase.

They’re worried about the potential of a COVID variant.

“One key indicator of the presence of a variant is ‘what are your hospitalization numbers look like,’ Nail said. “If you look at the state of Arkansas, we’re getting closer to 300 people hospitalized with COVID. I think that’s a good indicator that that particular variant is present.”

Both hospitals are sending tests to the state to see if there are any variants, and for those currently hospitalized, both places say they are well-equipped to treat the virus and any variant.

