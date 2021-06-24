Over half of new Ark. superintendents will be in Northeast Ark.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of you might have noticed many school districts in the area will have a new superintendent in August.

The Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators says the number of new superintendents is normal statewide. Nearly 30 superintendents will be replaced statewide, but over half of all new superintendents in the state will be in Region 8.

“Normally, there’s one or two in the area that retires,” Walnut Ridge Supt. Terry Belcher said. “It’s just a larger number this year.”

We’ve learned superintendents in Blytheville, Corning, Highland, Paragould, Piggott, Pocahontas, among some other schools have either retired or have left.

Supt. Belcher says the number of new superintendents in the area is more than anything he’s seen in his 40-plus years in education.

“The educational system got turned upside down this year with COVID,” Belcher said. “The things that you’re used to doing, you had to do something different.”

Meeting virtually and enforcing mask mandates were just some of the challenges that COVID-19 presented, leading to one in four teachers saying they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the school year, according to a RAND survey.

But that hasn’t been the case in Arkansas, according to Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

“At least the data that we have, that increase — or the anticipation of an increase — in the number of educators in general retiring, it just hasn’t materialized yet,” Mertens said.

Mertens added the number of teachers leaving their jobs has stayed average compared to the past two years.

The same is true with superintendents, but for Belcher, he thinks the stress caused by COVID could have played a role for those who have left.

“I don’t know if it played a role in them retiring or not, but it changed their jobs,” Belcher said. “Most people don’t like change and it changed the whole education system nationwide.”

Mertens said certain areas have been struggling to bring in new teachers, specifically the delta region.

He hopes recent bills, including one that increased the median teacher salary, will help bring in more teachers.

