Police: Man dead after setting himself on fire

Batesville Police Department (Source: KARK)
Batesville Police Department (Source: KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 41-year-old man died earlier this week after reportedly set himself on fire after pouring gas on himself, Batesville police said Thursday.

According to an investigator with the Batesville Police Department, the Batesville Fire Department got a call around 6:30 p.m. June 22 about a man on fire.

Police also said there was another fire nearby and that it was possible that the fumes from that fire may have caused the other fire to happen.

However, police said it appeared that the situation was a domestic incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

