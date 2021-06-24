Energy Alert
Possible fireworks shortage could hurt upcoming holiday

Firework sellers in Northeast Arkansas could struggle with replenishing supply during the season, factoring pandemic as the cause
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A possible national fireworks shortage could make it hard to find favorites in Northeast Arkansas.

Scott Baney, the owner of Blazing Fireworks on Highway 49 in Jonesboro, says sellers might have a hard time replenishing their supply for consumer fireworks closer to the holiday, advising customers to buy beforehand.

“Try to get what you typically would any other year, but I would come early,” Baney said.

Baney mentioned the possible shortage could come from multiple things, including a delay in containers getting overseas from China, or production lagging due to the pandemic.

Larger displays at Fourth of July events may also be impacted during this time.

Jonesboro Radio Group President Trey Stafford says Freedom Fest almost lost their fireworks show this year, adding the distributor had to look in Canada to find shells to make up for the containers they were missing.

“Our supplier had ordered seven big containers full of fireworks,” Stafford said. “Two of them had arrived; the other five weren’t going to make it, and they were panicking.”

Stafford also advised that people get their fireworks early to avoid frustration.

