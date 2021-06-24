Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports Overtime (6/24/21)

Walnut Ridge squad won USA Softball Class C State Championship.(Source: Kamala Deese)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

The Attitudes 10 and under squad out of Walnut Ridge won the USA Softball Class C State Championship. They put up 41 runs over the weekend and ran the table on their way to the title. Thanks to Kamala Deese for sending in the info.

