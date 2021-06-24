Student receives scholarship named after late NYIT at A-State student

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first recipient of the Chloe Elizabeth Vaught Memorial Scholarship at Arkansas State University has been awarded.

In a news release from A-State, Madison “Madi” Hewitt of Rosie has been selected as the scholarship recipient.

The scholarship was a donation from Vaught’s family.

Vaught died at the age of 24 in Sept. 2020.

She was an All-America softball player and Honors College student.

When she died, she was a third-year student at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State.

“Chloe was an Honors alumna, an amazing scholar, and was well on her way to becoming an outstanding physician. Madi’s compassion has demonstrated that she, like Chloe, will someday be a phenomenal doctor who intends to serve her community, one patient, at a time,” Rebecca Oliver, director of the Honor’s College, said.

In order to receive the scholarship, the following must be done by the student:

Involvement in the Honors College

Majoring in biology or chemistry

commitment, service, and volunteerism on and off-campus

maintain a 3.50-plus overall grade point average

Must be a junior or senior at time of using funds

