Unexpected friendships made at Jonesboro summer camp

Campers play a game while they wait for lunch
Campers play a game while they wait for lunch(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization is bridging the age gap this summer.

The Everlasting Knowledge Academy, also known as EKA, is hosting its first intergenerational summer camp.

This means people of different ages are all at one camp.

“We believe that there is a lot to be learned from people who are older and people who are younger,” said Angela Jefferson.

EKA is a faith-based, non-profit.

Jefferson, the founder, works with children and adults on ways to help them better work alongside each other.

So, she put together a camp for children 4-12 and older adults in the community.

The campers made bird feeders with seeds and peanut butter, but while doing that, they made new friends.

“I did look forward to meeting new friends,” said camper Lynn Williams. “I knew there would be a fun day and a lot of fun kids to be here.”

Williams and her husband signed up for the camp to see how it would be hanging out with kids for the day.

She quickly found a friend that became a bestie.

“I’m happy I met, Mrs. Lynn because she is now going to be my best friend.” said camper Tytiana Young.

While they are both learning from each other at the camp, Williams said it also fills in a personal void for her.

“To, for the grandparents whose grandchildren are far away, ours are five hours away from us,” Williams said. “Also for the children whose grandparents are far away, to have that kind of interaction.”

The non-profit has a few more camp dates coming up and they hope to continue this next summer.

