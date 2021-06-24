Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman killed after crashing into tractor

A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along...
A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along Highway 67, according to the Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along Highway 67, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Tammie L. Lane, 37, of Pocahontas was killed in the crash around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 67 and Elnora Trail.

ASP said Lane was driving a 2014 Ford Escape north on Highway 67 in the inside lane when the crash happened.

A 2012 Kubota tractor was carrying steel pipe on a trailer north in the outside lane.

“Two 18-wheelers negotiated into the inside lane to pass (the tractor) in front of (the Escape). The Escape then negotiated into the outside lane,” ASP said. “The Escape struck the rear of the Kubota’s trailer and load.”

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said Lane was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
A traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a suspect.
Sheriff releases statement on fatal officer-involved shooting as investigation continues
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Motion to delay Josh Duggar child porn trial denied
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’

Latest News

Organization hosts intergenerational camp
Unexpected friendships made at Jonesboro summer camp
Jacob Kade Holliday (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Audit: Misappropriation of funds found in Craighead Co. Clerk’s office
Many school districts in the area will have a new Superintendent come August.
Over half of new Ark. superintendents will be in Northeast Ark.
St. Bernards is working to prevent a spike in hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations creep up across the state