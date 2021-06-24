Woman killed after crashing into tractor

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along Highway 67, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Tammie L. Lane, 37, of Pocahontas was killed in the crash around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 67 and Elnora Trail.

ASP said Lane was driving a 2014 Ford Escape north on Highway 67 in the inside lane when the crash happened.

A 2012 Kubota tractor was carrying steel pipe on a trailer north in the outside lane.

“Two 18-wheelers negotiated into the inside lane to pass (the tractor) in front of (the Escape). The Escape then negotiated into the outside lane,” ASP said. “The Escape struck the rear of the Kubota’s trailer and load.”

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said Lane was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

