Woman killed in lawnmower accident

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden Springs woman died Tuesday after investigators say she hit a tree while mowing.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on June 22 in the 8400-block of Oak Ridge Road.

Pamela Lopopolo, 66, was mowing around a tree when a low branch struck her in the chest, causing a cut that extended up to her neck.

“Skidmarks on the ground where she hit the branch show the mower continually pushed her into the branch,” the report stated.

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous broken ribs from being pushed against the lawnmower seat by the tree branch.

A blood sample was collected and will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for toxicology results, the sheriff’s report stated.

