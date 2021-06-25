A-State’s 9th annual Helmets and Heels set for July 29th

Hosted by the Red Wolves Foundation, the ninth annual “Helmets and Heels” program featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The event will take place in the Johnny Allison Tower and begin at 5:00 p.m. with shopping and a social hour, while the actual program with members of the Red Wolves’ coaching staff will start at 7:00 p.m. Local vendors will be on site displaying the latest A-State apparel, gifts and gear, and those in attendance will also have the opportunity to take part in a live auction.

The actual program will kickoff with introductions and remarks from Jones, but attendees will also get the opportunity to meet assistant coaches on Jones’ staff.

Individual admission is $60 when seats are reserved in advance or $75 on the day of the event, while vendor booths are available for $175. Admission may be purchased online by visiting RedWolvesFoundation.com, choosing the “Donate Now” link and selecting the “Helmet and Heels” option.

Both admission and vendor booths may be purchased by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

