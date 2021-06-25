Crowley’s Ridge College men’s basketball continues to add NEA talent

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge College continues to recruit all over Northeast Arkansas. A Golden Eagle is the newest Pioneer. Hunter Wilkerson shined as Greene County Tech reached the 5A State Tournament. He signed with CRC this week.

Hunter Wilkerson of Greene County Tech High School has signed to play basketball with the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. pic.twitter.com/KjTvPmualJ — CRC Pioneer Basketball (@CRCPioneerMBB) June 23, 2021

Head coach Chris Perkins likes the new additions to the roster.

“It’s gone really well, we feel like our depth has really improved. Layton Hennings is going to add to that to the guard spot. We’ve added a couple of other guys that are going to be big time help for us. Braxton Cousins is going to come in as a freshman, and help us. Looked really good coming in. Cullen Brown going to transfer from ASU Mid-South, he’ll still be freshman eligible. So we’ve added some really good depth. Isaiah Ellenburg from Jonesboro is going to add an long guard for us. So we got one more possible transfer, so we’re really excited about what we look like.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.