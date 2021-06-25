Energy Alert
Crowley’s Ridge College men’s basketball continues to add NEA talent

GCT basketball standout Hunter Wilkerson signed with Crowley's Ridge College.
GCT basketball standout Hunter Wilkerson signed with Crowley's Ridge College.(Source: CRC Men's Basketball)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge College continues to recruit all over Northeast Arkansas. A Golden Eagle is the newest Pioneer. Hunter Wilkerson shined as Greene County Tech reached the 5A State Tournament. He signed with CRC this week.

Head coach Chris Perkins likes the new additions to the roster.

“It’s gone really well, we feel like our depth has really improved. Layton Hennings is going to add to that to the guard spot. We’ve added a couple of other guys that are going to be big time help for us. Braxton Cousins is going to come in as a freshman, and help us. Looked really good coming in. Cullen Brown going to transfer from ASU Mid-South, he’ll still be freshman eligible. So we’ve added some really good depth. Isaiah Ellenburg from Jonesboro is going to add an long guard for us. So we got one more possible transfer, so we’re really excited about what we look like.”

