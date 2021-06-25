Energy Alert
Former Red Wolf Aaron Donkor participating in Seahawks minicamp

Aaron Donkor played at Arkansas State in 2019. The Seahawks LB is a part of the NFL...
Aaron Donkor played at Arkansas State in 2019. The Seahawks LB is a part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program.(Source: Seattle Seahawks)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KAIT) - A 2019 Red Wolf looks to howl in the Pacific Northwest.

Aaron Donkor is a part of the 2021 NFL International Player Pathway Program. The IPP aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Donkor played 6 games with Arkansas State in 2019. He recorded 25 tackles, and 1.5 TFL. The Seahawks added the Germany native to their roster last month. #43 will be in Seattle through training camp.

Donkor reflected on his journey from Aachen to Jonesboro to Seattle.

Aaron Donkor: I always wanted to play Division 1 football, and when I got there, it was over before I really got started. But I learned a lot. I learned it’s a game of adjustments. It’s about competing to get better every day. I learned that the game is going to move forward, time is flying, and you have to adjust. I had a Coach, Christian Moore, he got some contacts with the International Pathway Program. And he threw my name in the mix, and they reached out to me. Then they had some regional combines where I showed out. My goal for this year is to make this team better. Whatever it takes. I just have to earn trust from the coaches. I feel like I have a shot like every guy on this team to make it a special team. If I’m coachable, if I show my effort on the field. And I really want to grow and play linebacker.

