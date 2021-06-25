Jonesboro, A-State to apply for $20 million grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to build nearly 20 miles of rest areas, maps, emergency connections and wifi hotspots is being supported by Jonesboro city and A-State officials, with officials working to secure funding on the issue.

According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, the city, along with A-State and other officials, will be applying for $20 million in federal funding for the project.

Officials said the overall price tag is about $24 million, with around $4 million coming from the city of Jonesboro in a 20% match.

The plan also calls for the project to be done in areas dedicated to flood mitigation and broadband access.

City, Partners Seek $24M Federal Connectivity Grant Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that the City,... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the project is similar to a traffic grant that the city received several years ago.

Right now, Copenhaver said the city needs options for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel in Jonesboro.

Some of the ideas for the project including building an Arkansas Veterans Wall of Honor railroad crossing to honor Arkansas residents wounded in the military, as well as connecting areas between downtown Jonesboro and A-State.

“This is a step toward opening further doors that keep Jonesboro on the forefront of modern cities, without the overwhelming cost to taxpayers,” Copenhaver said.

In addition to A-State and Jonesboro chamber officials supporting the project, city officials said they have received letters of support from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Rick Crawford.

