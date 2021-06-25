Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire at Eagles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive, according to the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The department got a call around 10:20 p.m. Thursday about the fire.

A captain at Station 2 said firefighters were at the scene and have worked to contain the fire.

The Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

