Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire at Eagles

The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to a fire at the Fraternal Order of...
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to a fire at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Gilmore.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive, according to the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The department got a call around 10:20 p.m. Thursday about the fire.

A captain at Station 2 said firefighters were at the scene and have worked to contain the fire.

The Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
A traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a suspect.
Sheriff releases statement on fatal officer-involved shooting as investigation continues

Latest News

The public gave feedback on how the money should be spent
Outdoor grant to help Jonesboro with quality of life concerns
After at least three crop-duster crashes in the last month with one deadly. Region 8 News...
Agricultural pilot talks crop dusting safety after series of crashes in region
Jacob Kade Holliday (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Audit: Misappropriation of funds found in Craighead Co. Clerk’s office
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, the city, along with A-State and...
Jonesboro, A-State to apply for $20 million grant