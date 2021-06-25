Energy Alert
June 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, June 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The last weekend of June will bring very little relief from summertime heat.

It’ll feel seasonably hot and humid with daily highs in the low 90s.

Our heat index might even top 105°F over the next few days, so try to limit strenuous outdoor activity to the early morning and late afternoon.

Scattered rain chances increase next week ahead of a slow-moving cold front, although rainfall totals might not reach one inch.

In fact, drought conditions may emerge in our southern counties due to this lack of meaningful rainfall over the last 4-6 weeks.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Fire broke out late Thursday night at a Jonesboro private club. Now investigators want to know what started it.

Despite the risk of a fatal crash, one Region 8 pilot says driving to work is more dangerous than cropdusting.

Several Region 8 school districts will begin the fall semester with new leaders at the helm.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

