Man dies in fiery building crash

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A 54-year-old Kennett man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a building and burst into flames.

At 11:20 a.m., the city’s police and fire departments responded to 713 First Street regarding a vehicle that had run into the rear of the building, according to a news release from Chief Kenny Wilson.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

“The building was fully engulfed, along with the victim’s vehicle,” Wilson said.

The driver did not survive the crash.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the victim may have been suffering from a medical condition, which may have caused the accident,” Wilson said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

