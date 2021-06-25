Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man dies in fiery building crash

A 54-year-old Kennett man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a building and burst...
A 54-year-old Kennett man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a building and burst into flames.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A 54-year-old Kennett man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a building and burst into flames.

At 11:20 a.m., the city’s police and fire departments responded to 713 First Street regarding a vehicle that had run into the rear of the building, according to a news release from Chief Kenny Wilson.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

“The building was fully engulfed, along with the victim’s vehicle,” Wilson said.

The driver did not survive the crash.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the victim may have been suffering from a medical condition, which may have caused the accident,” Wilson said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along...
Woman killed after crashing into tractor
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to a fire at the Fraternal Order of...
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire at Eagles
Jacob Kade Holliday (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Audit: Misappropriation of funds found in Craighead Co. Clerk’s office

Latest News

Fire crews pulled a boy Thursday morning from the rubble after a Miami-area condo collapse....
Florida building collapse boy rescue
China is the number one destination for U.S. soybean exports. Source: WLBT
Exports, drought and the effect on agriculture commodity prices
Soybean
Exports, drought and the effect on agriculture commodity prices
Little relief from the summer heat.
Bryan's Friday forecast, June 25