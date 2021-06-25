Missouri Federal Unemployment Benefit to end

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in Missouri and receiving unemployment benefits due to the pandemic, that check is about to get smaller.

As of Sunday, June 27, the extra $300 supplement from the federal government will no longer be distributed.

It’s a way to encourage people to get into the work force.

“Here shortly they’re not going to have that money that’s been helping them,” said Gretchen Morse, Operations Manager for Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.

She stated that the federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit helped individuals who were struggling to find a job.

Now companies are searching for employees.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said it his holding back the state’s economy.

“Despite our economy’s strong come back many business owners across the state are still struggling. Not because of COVID-19, but because they can’t find people to fill the jobs,” said Gov. Parson.

“When it was announced that this extra benefit was ending, we have really seen our foot traffic in our job centers increase,” Morse said.

Within the last 20 days, Morse said employers added over 420 new positions to the state’s data system.

“We suggest that those individuals that are getting ready to lose this benefit to please come seek services from one of the job centers in the region,” said Morse.

According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in Missouri is 4.1 percent for the month of April.

“We’ve got employers who are needing employees, and the positions that were seeing out there in our region is everything from manufacturing to health care, to the hospitality industry,” Morse said.

The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri said helping folks find a job to take care of the needs of their families is really what it’s all about.

“We want to help them in workforce development to get back into the workforce so that they’ve got money coming in to help them and to help their families,” said Morse.

