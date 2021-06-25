Nonprofit upgrades allow for better outreach

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Mission Outreach recently finished renovations that allow for better outreach within the community.

The upgrades include new plumbing, a sprinkler system, new flooring, and ceiling tiles, bathroom and dorm remodels, and the addition of a new room for the homeless shelter.

The remodel is thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant Program the nonprofit was awarded in 2019.

The upgrades began in October of 2020 and were completed this year.

Mission Outreach Executive Director Jana Burnett said the upgrades not only make their building safer, but they were able to add at least seven more beds to their homeless shelter for a total of 65 beds.

“With the upgrades, we will be able to just house more people, it’ll be more comfortable, I think it’ll make their moods better just because it’s brighter and they’ve got a lot more room,” said Burnett.

While some of the upgrades were as simple as paint and LED lighting, Burnett said a lot of the renovations were much needed.

“We only had like one working shower in most of the bathrooms and like one toilet working,” said Burnett. “One bathroom in the women’s dorm did not even work so were very fortunate to be able to redo them all.”

Burnett says because the cost of remodeling has gone up recently they weren’t able to do everything they planned.

“We didn’t get to do all that we wanted to do because everything’s gone up, but we did most of what we wanted to do and we’re so very thankful for that grant,” said Burnett.

Mission Outreach has plans to apply for the same grant they were awarded in 2019, to work on the upgrades they had to put off due to cost.

Those upgrades include expanding the kitchen, adding an intake room outside, and redoing the stairs to the dorms.

Burnett said Mission Outreach is always accepting donations of food, clothes, furniture, or money.

You can visit the website here to find how to donate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.