Outdoor grant to help Jonesboro with quality of life concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is applying for the $250,000 Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Grant to improve the quality of life in town.

As a requirement for the grant application, the city must get input from the public, via an online survey and an in-person session at the council chambers.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales says there was a larger turnout with the surveys, adding most suggestions indicated the city needs a water park.

“This grant here is going to be more towards looking at what we can spend this money on,” Kapales said. “I don’t think a water park is going to be within this $250,000 range.”

Kapales added there will be a bigger grant opportunity “down the road” to fully cover the costs of a water park.

He mentioned the people who came to the meeting had great suggestions.

A woman told Kapales and the grants department that there should be a bigger dog park, noting the dog park contains sand, unclean water, and shade which is unsafe for pets.

One man suggested a bike trail near the eastern portion of Craighead Forest Park, saying this could attract mountain bikers from different areas like Memphis or Little Rock.

Kapales told Region 8 News he plans to use the grant to help fill in the gaps to make Jonesboro a better place.

If you missed the meeting, you have until June 30 to complete the survey on how you think the grant should be used.

