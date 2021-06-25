Energy Alert
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

