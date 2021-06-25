More Heat and Humidty, A Few Showers
June 25th, 2021
No big changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s with the chance of an afternoon shower each day. It’ll feel like 95-105°F thanks to the humidity. Any showers still look pretty isolated, and most won’t put down much rainfall. Showers look a little more scattered on Monday. The best chances for rain come late next week as a front finally tries to move through Region 8. Until then, try to stay cool!
