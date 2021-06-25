Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More Heat and Humidty, A Few Showers

June 25th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No big changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s with the chance of an afternoon shower each day. It’ll feel like 95-105°F thanks to the humidity. Any showers still look pretty isolated, and most won’t put down much rainfall. Showers look a little more scattered on Monday. The best chances for rain come late next week as a front finally tries to move through Region 8. Until then, try to stay cool!

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along...
Woman killed after crashing into tractor
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to a fire at the Fraternal Order of...
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire at Eagles
Jacob Kade Holliday (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Audit: Misappropriation of funds found in Craighead Co. Clerk’s office

Latest News

A damaged building is seen after a tornado tore through towns in the Czech Republic on Thursday.
5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic
The last weekend of June will bring very little relief from summertime heat. It’ll feel...
Bryan's Friday Morning Forecast 6/25
It’ll start to feel much more like summer today and for the rest of the week.
Bryan's Thursday Forecast 6/24
Hot and humid weather returns to Region 8
June 24: What you need to know