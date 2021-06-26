Energy Alert
Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday on Twitter that more Arkansans need to get the shot. The Arkansas Health Department on Friday reported 302 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Amid increases in new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, the governor says that the overwhelming majority of those hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday on Twitter that more Arkansans need to get the shot. The Arkansas Health Department on Friday reported 302 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths.

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by 97.1, an increase of about 51%. They say the state rates fifth in the country for new cases per capita.

