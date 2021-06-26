Energy Alert
Busy offseason continues for Arkansas State women’s basketball

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball is in the middle of a busy summer. They hosted an Elite Camp Saturday for prospective student athletes.

The Red Wolves summer workouts are in progress. The scarlet and black feature several returners, several newcomers, and three D1 transfers.

- Keya Patton (Auburn)

- Ola Makurat (Utah)

- Devyn Lowe (South Alabama)

A-State is also putting the finishing touches on their non-conference schedule. The Red Wolves will host Arkansas in November. Hear from head coach Matt Daniel on the offseason and much more.

