City vaccination clinic helps vaccinate many

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The City of Jonesboro teamed up with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

The event was held to help more people who usually miss clinics because of work to get vaccinated.

Latwayla Knowlton brought her 13-year old son to get vaccinated after she and her husband researched vaccines.

“We talked it over of course there are pros and cons to everything. But because he stills likes to go out and things are opening up a bit we just wanted to make sure our family was protected,” Knowlton said.

About 60 people were vaccinated, with over half of those vaccinated being walk-ins.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver says this clinic is a step towards raising the vaccination rate in the state.

“I see and I understand from Dr. Speights that no counties in the state of Arkansas are above 50% for their county,” said Copenhaver. “His is still an ongoing situation. We want to be proactive and not reactive to the situation.”

Copenhaver says he wants to bring more clinics to Jonesboro to get more people in this area vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.