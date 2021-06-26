Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City Youth Ministries provides free meals and adds programs

City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for kids every...
City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for kids every day this summer. They’re also adding programs as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for kids every day this summer. They’re also adding programs as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

Hannah Caddy, the executive director, says it’s important to provide this resource. Some kid’s only meals come from school. Caddy says they’re happy to be an extra resource during the summer.

Local restaurants and community members provide the meals.

“We want no kid to ever go hungry or their families. What’s really cool about it too, whatever leftovers we have, they go directly to the family,” said Caddy. “We are always trying to see how we can help not only our students but families, so that’s kinda our mission.”

Caddy says that as pandemic restrictions begin to ease, City Youth is back to normal.

Attendance has doubled. They have been able to bring back volunteers, their yoga class, tennis lessons, and math tutors.

For more on resources, call (870) 932-9398.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
A Randolph County woman died Thursday after the vehicle she was driving struck a tractor along...
Woman killed after crashing into tractor
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to a fire at the Fraternal Order of...
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire at Eagles
Jacob Kade Holliday (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Audit: Misappropriation of funds found in Craighead Co. Clerk’s office

Latest News

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library received some negative feedback after their Pride...
Library’s Pride month display gets mixed feedback
BXS Insurance raised concerns into two incidents that occurred at the Landfill in 2020.
Suspicions raised after two 2020 incidents at NEA Landfill
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mission Outreach recently finished renovations that allow for better outreach within the...
Nonprofit upgrades allow for better outreach