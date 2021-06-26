City Youth Ministries provides free meals and adds programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for kids every day this summer. They’re also adding programs as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

Hannah Caddy, the executive director, says it’s important to provide this resource. Some kid’s only meals come from school. Caddy says they’re happy to be an extra resource during the summer.

Local restaurants and community members provide the meals.

“We want no kid to ever go hungry or their families. What’s really cool about it too, whatever leftovers we have, they go directly to the family,” said Caddy. “We are always trying to see how we can help not only our students but families, so that’s kinda our mission.”

Caddy says that as pandemic restrictions begin to ease, City Youth is back to normal.

Attendance has doubled. They have been able to bring back volunteers, their yoga class, tennis lessons, and math tutors.

For more on resources, call (870) 932-9398.

