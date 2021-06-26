Energy Alert
Glen Sain GMC Tournament underway in Paragould

Paragould wins nightcap to advance to semifinals
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a busy weekend of baseball in Paragould.

The Glen Sain GMC Tournament features Arkansas American Legion teams plus squads from Missouri and Kentucky. The 3 day event wraps up on Sunday.

Friday, June 25th

Paragould Glen Sain GMC 9, SEMO Legends 1 (5th inning)

Mountain Home Lockeroom 15, Perfectos 4

SEMO Tropics 16, Batesville Atlas Asphalt 4

Mayfield (KY) 8, SEMO Spartans 4

Saturday, June 26th

1:00pm: Batesville vs. Perfectos

3:00pm: SEMO Spartans vs. Paragould/SEMO Legends loser

5:00pm: Mountain Home Lockeroom vs. SEMO Tropics

7:00pm: Paragould/SEMO Legends winner vs. Mayfield (KY)

Sunday, June 27th

1:00pm: 7th Place Game

3:00pm: 5th Place Game

5:00pm: 3rd Place Game

7:00pm: Championship Game

