Glen Sain GMC Tournament underway in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a busy weekend of baseball in Paragould.
The Glen Sain GMC Tournament features Arkansas American Legion teams plus squads from Missouri and Kentucky. The 3 day event wraps up on Sunday.
Friday, June 25th
Paragould Glen Sain GMC 9, SEMO Legends 1 (5th inning)
Mountain Home Lockeroom 15, Perfectos 4
SEMO Tropics 16, Batesville Atlas Asphalt 4
Mayfield (KY) 8, SEMO Spartans 4
Saturday, June 26th
1:00pm: Batesville vs. Perfectos
3:00pm: SEMO Spartans vs. Paragould/SEMO Legends loser
5:00pm: Mountain Home Lockeroom vs. SEMO Tropics
7:00pm: Paragould/SEMO Legends winner vs. Mayfield (KY)
Sunday, June 27th
1:00pm: 7th Place Game
3:00pm: 5th Place Game
5:00pm: 3rd Place Game
7:00pm: Championship Game
