Library’s Pride month display gets mixed feedback

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library received some negative feedback after their Pride month display.

The library says the negative feedback comes as a shock. They say they are just trying to educate.

“I’m not exactly sure why there was a problem this year, especially because before I started working here, we’ve always put this type of material out every June,” said David Eckert, library director. “It was kind of the same. It had actually been up for three weeks before I heard a complaint.”

This month’s display includes several books in the children and teen’s section addressing sexuality and pride month.

There is also a poster explaining different types of sexuality. Kids then pick out a bookmark that matches their sexuality.

“A lot of these books are about inclusivity,” said Eckert. “We’re trying to include everybody, and there are some books that are in the parent-teacher section that maybe if they have a child that is really curious about this, or how to deal with this, or things like that.”

One user went to Facebook saying, “I’m having some righteous anger here. This is a public library, and this isn’t acceptable for children to many. Be warned.”

Senator Dan Sullivan says, “Stay informed: I plan to attend the next Craighead County Library Board meeting. I’m curious as to how these decisions are made. You may want to contact the library if you have questions.”

Eckert says so far; he has gotten three formal complaints.

“We’ve gotten feedback, I guess on both sides of the issue, and we just try to take it all into account,” said Eckert

They have received about 30 emails in support of the display.

One Facebook user wrote, “Contact our public library and thank them for their support. Let them know that we back them on this!”

