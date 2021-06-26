Man refurbishes bikes for community

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been refurbishing bikes for a little over 2 months for children and adults in the community.

“I think every kid should have a bike especially here in Paragould,” Dustin Rumsey said.

Rumsey is a board member for Mission Outreach of NEA, who started with bike donations to give children something to do outdoors.

He mentioned it all began his neighbors donated two bikes to him to refurbish.

“I told them I could fix those up and those were the two I donated here,” he said.

His hobby that he would “do on the weekend, if it’s nice” rolled into something bigger as more bikes came his way.

The city of Paragould does not have public transportation in town, which Rumsey says it makes it harder for some who do not have reliable transportation.

“I see people walking that’s working in fast food restaurants in town,” Rumsey said.

Rumsey added he wants to create a warehouse for donated bikes, crediting the inspiration from a Little Rock man who refurbishes bikes for child.

“Where you could store all the bikes, all the parts, people could come and volunteer their time,” he said. “If they wanted a bike, they could help make it and take it home that day.”

He says then people will not have to walk often to get where they need to be, especially with the new 8 Mile Creek Trail coming soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.