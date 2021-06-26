Energy Alert
Memphis VA receives donation to help veterans with spinal cord injuries

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis VA Medical Center received a donation Friday to help veterans with spinal cord injuries.

Thanks to the Department of Veterans Affairs and Mobius Mobility, the VA received 50 iBot power wheelchairs.

The iBot is described as a multi-modal personal mobility device that allows users to elevate their view, climb up stairs, and traverse various terrains.

“Works as a standard power chair, has limited off-road capability. It will go up and down stairs. As you can see, now it’s in the balance mode, using Segway technology. It will bring me to sitting height of four to six feet,” explained Gary Linfoot, iBot user and U.S. Army veteran.

The donation comes as the Department of Veterans Affairs works to help transform veteran healthcare services through public and private partnership opportunities.

