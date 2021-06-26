Energy Alert
Montgomery sentenced to 55 years in Galaxy Street murder

Flando Montgomery, 21, of Crittenden County was sentenced late Friday to 55 years in prison for his role in the Galaxy Street murder case.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was sentenced late Friday to 55 years in prison for his role in a murder that claimed the life of a 16-year-old, prosecutors said Saturday.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, a jury convicted Flando Montgomery of Marion during the week-long trial at the Craighead County Courthouse.

Montgomery was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and several counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Jonesboro police went to a shooting on Galaxy Street in early Jan. 2019.

At the time, police said the shooting stemmed from Montgomery and another suspect, Taurus Bedford, going to a house about 90 minutes earlier to buy marijuana. There were four victims in the shooting. Chrestman said three of the four victims were shot in the back.

Chrestman said prosecutors and police played a key role in the case.

“This case was complex: 11 counts, multiple victims, over 40 subpoenaed witnesses and nearly 100 items of evidence. But (Charlene) Henry and (Tiarra) Tanner (prosecutors) had total command of the facts and their presentation was masterful. Their hard work makes our community safer,” Chrestman said. “And I’m thankful for their continued willingness to serve.”

Bedford is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 13 in connection with the case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

