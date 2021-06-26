Energy Alert
More Heat and Humidty, A Few Showers

June 26th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
No big changes to the forecast as we head through the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s with the chance of afternoon showers each day. It’ll feel like 95-105°F thanks to the humidity. Any showers still look spotty, quick, and most won’t put down much rainfall. The best chances for rain come late next week as a front finally tries to move through Region 8. Depending on how far south the front pushes, we could see a drop in temperatures by next weekend. Probably not as nice as last week’s heat relief, but we’ll take what we can get!

