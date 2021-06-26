Energy Alert
Porch Thirty hosts Summer Art Show

Artists from all over Region 8 showed off their work Saturday afternoon.
Artists from all over Region 8 showed off their work Saturday afternoon.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Porch Thirty in downtown Jonesboro played host to a Summer Art Show, presented by the NEA Artists Collective.

The show invited artists of all types from across the region, to set up on the porch and show off their work to the people of Region 8.

One of the artists was Jane Hankins, an award-winning illustrator who sells her coloring books worldwide.

She grew up in Jonesboro and loved the chance to return, to where her journey began.

“My first art show as a matter of fact was at the Jonesboro Public Library, and it was pen and ink drawings that I did watercolor with,” Hankins said. “Of course, the ink pen I used then was the kind you dip. I use a different kind now, it’s much easier.”

Event organizer Calli Perkins said that this is just one of many events the collective has and will throw, in an effort to bring artists and art lovers alike together all across the area.

“We’re doing basically what we can to have art shows in NEA,” Perkins said. “Right now, we are mostly in Jonesboro due to our connections but we’ve done several and this is our first at Porch Thirty. We’re hoping to do several throughout the year.”

Perkins said she felt a void in the art community in Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to help show the artistic talent from around the region.

“We started the collective, knowing there are people who want to see art, want things to do in Jonesboro, and we knew that there were artists,” Perkins said. “So we were like ‘okay someone has to do this’ so we brought these art shows together.”

