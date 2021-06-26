Energy Alert
Report: Police officer dies after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials said.(Source: KNWA-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a gas station in Pea Ridge in Northwest Arkansas, officials said.

According to content partner KARK, the Pea Ridge Police Department reported that the officer was killed at the White Oak gas station at the corner of Slack Street and South Curtis Avenue.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer or the officer’s cause of death.

However, Pea Ridge and Rogers police, along with Arkansas State Police are at the scene.

Authorities are expected to have a press briefing Saturday evening about the situation, while a candlelight vigil for the officer will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

