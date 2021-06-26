Suspicions raised after two 2020 incidents at NEA Landfill

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Suspicions into two incidents relating to the NEA Regional Landfill were brought up at Tuesday’s NEA Regional Solid Waste Management District meeting.

The two incidents -- a fire and a theft -- occurred in 2020 when Jason Wolfenbarger was still Executive Director.

Wolfenbarger was fired in May after being arrested on federal weapons charges. Investigators say the former Greene County Reserve Deputy was arrested with a meth pipe in his hand.

BXS Insurance, which insures the district, raised some questions about the incidents at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Any time you have a loss and then you have someone to leave like this it makes you wonder what might have happened,” Chairman of the Regional Solid Waste Management District John Thomison said.

The fire destroyed a transfer building on the site. The theft was a stolen tractor. Both took place in the spring of 2020 all while Wolfenbarger was still Executive Director.

“Now the claims have been paid, [the] Landfill’s good, building is rebuilt,” Thomison said. “But it did cause them to ask some questions.”

Questions that BXS didn’t ask before when Wolfenbarger was still the Executive Director, but after Wolfenbarger’s arrest, they wanted to look into the claims again.

“There were no mitigating circumstances for investigation at the time, it just calls into question of ‘what if?’” Thomison said. “There is no evidence, there’s never been any evidence and no way to prove any of that. It’s just an unfortunate reaction after the fact.”

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said BXS Insurance has not reached out to them regarding those suspicions, but they have turned over the investigation into the theft to federal agents.

“They mentioned it’s very common in the insurance business with some large claims,” Thomison said. “There’s just no evidence, but they wanted to make us aware of it.”

As it relates to hiring Wolfenbarger’s replacement, the Regional Waste Management District is currently interviewing candidates. They hope to have his replacement by August.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.