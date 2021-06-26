Energy Alert
USSSA 12AAA and 13AAA State Baseball Tournaments underway in Jonesboro

Joe Mack Campbell Park is hosting the USSSA 12AAA and 13AAA baseball tournaments this weekend.
Joe Mack Campbell Park is hosting the USSSA 12AAA and 13AAA baseball tournaments this weekend.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a busy weekend of baseball in Jonesboro. Joe Mack Campbell Park is hosting a pair of USSSA State Tournaments. Saturday features pool play games, bracket play matchups are scheduled for Sunday. The Jonesboro Black Sox, Arkansas Bruins, and NEA Warriors are the local teams in the field.

You can see more 12AAA State Tournament info here. The championship game is Sunday at

You can see more 13AAA State Tournament info here. The championship game is Sunday at

