Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly passengers to space

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest...
For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.(Virgin Galactic via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Virgin Galactic has been given the green light from the federal government to start launching people into space from New Mexico.

The Federal Aviation Administration updated the license for Richard Branson’s rocket ship company on Friday.

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.

Before opening the rocket ship’s doors to customers, Virgin Galactic says it plans to have test flights with a full crew this summer.

Branson is expected to eventually be a part of one of the flights. No word on when that will happen.

