West End neighborhood holds 12th annual clean-up event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Clean up efforts across Jonesboro continued Saturday morning, with the 12th annual West End Spring Clean event.

The collaboration between the West End Neighborhood and the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission picked up trash on streets from Burke Avenue to Gee Street.

West End board member Mary-Ellen Warner says that she loves volunteering in the area, but wants landlords to do a better job at keeping their properties picked up, so the neighborhood can be cleaner for longer.

“I’m speaking up for this but the landlords are really responsible for their properties, and we are actually helping the landlords because we care so much about the neighborhood,” Warner said. “So, if they could get involved and help us with this, I think it would go a lot better. It’d be cleaner for a longer period of time.”

Warner also said she loves the neighborhood because it’s so diverse, and is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Jonesboro.

She says those who live in the neighborhood have been extremely grateful and cooperative.

