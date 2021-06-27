A-State assistant Will Williams competed at U.S. Olympic Trials

Arkansas State assistant track and field coach Will Williams competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday afternoon at Hayward Field

Williams placed 15th in the men’s long jump qualifying round, just missing a spot as one of the 12 moving on to Sunday’s final by 0.12m. He leaped 7.73m (25-4.5) on his second jump of the day.

Outside of the United States, A-State thrower Aimar Palma Simo is set to compete in the men’s hammer at the Spanish Athletics Championships on Saturday in Getafe, Spain. Sun Belt Conference champion Babette Vandeput is also slated to throw this weekend, hurling the discus at the Belgian Championships.

