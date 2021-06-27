Energy Alert
A-State assistant Will Williams competed at U.S. Olympic Trials

Track & field spots for Tokyo were contested in Oregon.
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas State assistant track and field coach Will Williams competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday afternoon at Hayward Field

Williams placed 15th in the men’s long jump qualifying round, just missing a spot as one of the 12 moving on to Sunday’s final by 0.12m. He leaped 7.73m (25-4.5) on his second jump of the day.

Outside of the United States, A-State thrower Aimar Palma Simo is set to compete in the men’s hammer at the Spanish Athletics Championships on Saturday in Getafe, Spain. Sun Belt Conference champion Babette Vandeput is also slated to throw this weekend, hurling the discus at the Belgian Championships.

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

