Arkansas State football adds three more commits for 2022 recruiting class

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2022 recruiting class.

Butch Jones got 3 commitments within the last 24 hours.

The first hails from St. Louis. Three-star defensive tackle Ashtin Rustemeyer verballed with A-State on Saturday. He had offers from Kansas, Army, Navy, Ivy League, and MAC schools. Rustemeyer had 58 tackles and 6 sacks last season for Lutheran High of St. Charles County. Ashtin had 88 stops and 10 sacks in 2019.

The Red Wolves are also recruiting in Florida. Three-star wide receiver Benson Prosper committed to Arkansas State on Sunday. He had offers from Ole Miss, Louisville, Coastal Carolina, and 5 Conference USA schools. Prosper had 8 catches for 103 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Florida 2A State Finals as Champagnat Catholic won back to back titles.

Three-star wide receiver Daverrick Jenkins also committed to Arkansas State today. He had offers from Penn State, Mississippi State, and Appalachian State to name a few.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

