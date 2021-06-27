Arkansas State standout Babette Vandeput wins gold at Belgian Championships

Babette Vandeput, a two-time Sun Belt Conference champion and Arkansas State track and field alumna, topped the podium once again on Sunday at the Belgian Championships.

Vandeput took gold in the discus at the Belgian Championships, launching the implement 51.45m (168-9.0) on her sixth throw. Her mark was the best by over a meter.

The recent A-State alum took conference crowns in the event in both 2018 and 2021 while taking silver in 2019.

