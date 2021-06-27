Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fire marshal shares fireworks, grilling safety tips

If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks, you may want to think twice....
If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks, you may want to think twice. Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills shares ways you can have fun this summer while staying safe.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Summer is here, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks, you may want to think twice. Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills shares ways you can have fun this summer while staying safe.

“One of the biggest things is, obviously, not to let children shoot fireworks. Fireworks should always be supervised by adults,” said Wills.

If you’re the adult shooting off the fireworks, Wills says to be cautious.

“Never shoot fireworks from closed containers. When you light the fireworks, get away from it as fast as possible. Don’t stand over the top of the firework as you’re lighting it. Get low and get away once you light it,” said Wills.

Wills adds that fireworks cannot be shot inside the Jonesboro city limits, don’t drink alcohol while handling them, don’t shoot them inside or next to a building, or near shrubs or wood.

“One of the biggest things for grilling is to not do it near a building and for sure not inside a building. If you live inside an apartment complex, the same thing,” said Wills. “Don’t try to grill on a patio or terrace in an apartment building. If you were to have a fire, it can get out of hand and set the building on fire pretty quickly.”

Wills said people should have the lid open when they ignite the grill, never leave the grill unattended, keep a 3-foot distance from other grills, always make sure coals are out before disposing of them, and when discarding, put them into a metal container.

If you’re ever in doubt, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“If anybody has any questions, they can absolutely call the fire department, and we will be happy to help,” said Wills. “There’s the National Fire Protection Association has a website with a lot of helpful tips for both grills and fireworks.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd
Flando Montgomery, 21, of Crittenden County was sentenced late Friday to 55 years in prison for...
Montgomery sentenced to 55 years in Galaxy Street murder
BXS Insurance raised concerns into two incidents that occurred at the Landfill in 2020.
Suspicions raised after two 2020 incidents at NEA Landfill
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library received some negative feedback after their Pride...
Library’s Pride month display gets mixed feedback

Latest News

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 27-July 3
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 27-July 3
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd