Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Coroner’s office responded to the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at Burke Avenue and Floyd Street, according to authorities.

Officers got a call around 9:20 a.m. Sunday about the situation.

Details are scarce.

However, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said a person, who was checking on a community garden in the area, discovered the body of a young, white male.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy, Smith said.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

