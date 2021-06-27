Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Coroner’s office responded to the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at Burke Avenue and Floyd Street, according to authorities.

Officers got a call around 9:20 a.m. Sunday about the situation.

Details are scarce.

However, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said a person, who was checking on a community garden in the area, discovered the body of a young, white male.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy, Smith said.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.