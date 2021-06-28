Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices shoot up ahead of holiday

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It will cost Arkansas motorists at least four cents more to fill their rides this week than last.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.80.

The cheapest station in the Natural State is selling gas for $2.56/gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $3.29.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $3.09.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He cautions that the upcoming hurricane season could also serve to send prices soaring.

“We have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few could restrain the situation,” he said. “Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

